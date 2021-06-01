According to this warped view, diaspora Jews, by dint of their affinity for Israel, lose the status of religious and ethnic minority, and acquire that of handmaidens to racist oppression. When non-Whites follow this logic and target random Jews for abuse, the progressive worldview is disoriented. Which is probably why, over the past few weeks, one has heard progressives issue perfunctory criticism of antisemitism lumped in with broader condemnations against “Islamophobia” — that is, when they have felt bothered to criticize antisemitism at all.