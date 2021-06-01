“The surprise cameo is not only unnecessary, but it’s jarring,” complained Refinery29. “Netflix viewers complain after Sean Spicer makes a cameo in Army of the Dead,” another outrage aggregator noted. The Daily Beast playfully wished for Spicer’s on-screen death. Even some positive reviews from smart, cinematically literate critics like the L.A. Times’s Justin Chang highlighted his appearance negatively.
The use of real-life pundits as props in big-budget movies is nothing new; as a 13-year-old politics dork, I remember being giddily excited to see Fred Barnes and Eleanor Clift in “Independence Day” debating the merits of Thomas Whitmore’s (Bill Pullman) presidency. (Though I definitely do not remember wishing Clift, my McLaughlin Group nemesis, was in the White House when it was destroyed by aliens.)
But Spicer is different, goes the logic of his critics! He was a propagandist for a terrible president! His lies greased the wheels of Donald Trump’s many evil policies!
Well, I guess it’s a good thing that he’s brought into the film explicitly to look like a fool arguing for fascist idiocy then, isn’t it? I hate to abuse the italics like that, but come on, people: Sean Spicer is arguing the merits of a) imprisoning people in internment camps because of a phony zombie plague crisis and b) nuking Las Vegas on behalf of a president who wants to do so on the Fourth of July because it would be, quote, “really cool, and the ultimate fireworks show.” Take a breath, calm down, and think about what you’re watching for a single, solitary moment.
If you’re mad about Spicer’s visage — if you’re so horrified by the sight of his face that it turns you away from the screen quicker than a gangrenous zombie bite; if you’re worried about one-ten-thousandth of a penny of your monthly bill going into his pocket — you only have your own inability to appreciate satire to blame. Putting Spicer in the movie to make Spicer and his former boss look foolish is perfectly fine. Indeed, it is better than fine. It might be an absolute good.
One particularly silly element of this controversy has been the suggestion that because the film digitally swapped Tig Notaro in for disgraced comedian Chris D’Elia, who has been accused of inappropriately propositioning fans, some of them underage, it is especially egregious that Spicer’s cameo didn’t hit the cutting room floor. (D’Elia, for the record, has denied the accusations.)
But this confuses two very different forms of potential controversy. Once again, I cannot believe I have to spell this out, but: Spicer’s inclusion is intentional and has a purpose. Snyder is implicitly drawing a direct connection between the absurdity of life under Trump and the ridiculousness of interning immigrants and arguing for a tactical nuclear strike on American soil to end a zombie threat. Agree or disagree with the message all you want, but it’s not exactly subtle.
The D’Elia situation is different: His inclusion in the film would court a sort of controversy the director and producers were not interested in, one surrounding D’Elia’s off-screen behavior. It would be a distraction on the press tour because there’s nothing our current crop of cultural critics like more than ginning up a reason to dismiss a work as problematic. His inclusion would suggest complicity in, or acceptance of, his behavior by the filmmakers.
This is ludicrous: Executives are no more responsible for the behavior of their actors off-screen than viewers, especially when that behavior comes to light after filming has occurred.
But by using new technologies to first edit Kevin Spacey out of “All the Money in the World” and now D’Elia out of “Army of the Dead,” Hollywood has cracked open Pandora’s box. Each of these individual decisions is understandable. “All the Money in the World” had Oscar hopes the producers did not want derailed by uncomfortable questions about Spacey’s behavior. “Army of the Dead” is a Netflix tentpole and the streamer did not want conversations about to be dominated by questions about the allegations against D’Elia. But they do invite questions when other notably controversial people aren’t edited out.
This isn’t to say we’re irrevocably headed for a future in which every bad tweet or dodgy Clubhouse event leads to the digital airbrushing of an actor. But we’re further down that road than we might like. It’s time to start thinking harder about the ethics of removing people we don’t approve of from art we hope to enjoy.
