But by using new technologies to first edit Kevin Spacey out of “All the Money in the World” and now D’Elia out of “Army of the Dead,” Hollywood has cracked open Pandora’s box. Each of these individual decisions is understandable. “All the Money in the World” had Oscar hopes the producers did not want derailed by uncomfortable questions about Spacey’s behavior. “Army of the Dead” is a Netflix tentpole and the streamer did not want conversations about to be dominated by questions about the allegations against D’Elia. But they do invite questions when other notably controversial people aren’t edited out.