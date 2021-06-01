It could not be a more timely visit. Republicans, who cannot define “critical race theory,” nevertheless insist it is bad and don’t want it taught in schools. As the New York Times reports, “Across the country, Republican-led legislatures have passed bills recently to ban or limit schools from teaching that racism is infused in American institutions.”
It has become increasingly evident why the right wants to excise part of our history: White people dread being confronted with evidence that racism is interwoven into our collective experience. Such a historical retelling undermines the notion that if Black Americans and others simply “tried harder,” they would erase gaps in wealth, health, longevity, housing, education and almost every other facet of American life. A clear-eyed rendering, the MAGA troops claim, is harmful to America (unpatriotic! too negative!) when in fact it is harmful to their self-satisfied notion that they do not benefit from systemic racism or that they are the real victims.
In this purely political context, accurate historical education throws a harsh spotlight on Republicans’ ongoing efforts to suppress Black political power through voter suppression laws. There is a straight line that runs from post-reconstruction Jim Crow to Tulsa to the avalanche of anti-voting legislation now sweeping through Republican-controlled states.
Erasing history is an effective means of casting anyone who protests against the status quo as radical, extreme and threatening. It also makes preserving the status quo — dressed up as “our way of life” — an existential mission for Republicans. Justice becomes subversive, and defense of the system that produced injustice takes on the aura of a religious mission.
Biden, however, is unwilling to let bygones be bygones. He has the temerity to insist we address the consequences of racism. The Post reports as part of his visit to Tulsa, “the president will offer a raft of policies intended to bolster homeownership and help minority small businesses and entrepreneurs.” His economic agenda already includes $100 billion in federal contracts for disadvantaged businesses, $10 billion in infrastructure “intended to be used to re-claim vacant storefronts and buildings and provide low-cost office space for community services” and $15 billion in transportation infrastructure for marginalized neighborhoods.
In addition, Biden wants to heighten enforcement of anti-discrimination law in housing to increase Black homeownership. (This was a subject that the 45th president raged about on the campaign trail, often specifically claiming that Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, an African American, would be coming to transform suburban neighborhoods if Biden were elected. Considering that Booker once saved a woman from a burning building and helped attend to a pedestrian struck by a car, having someone like him in the neighborhood probably sounds like a terrific idea to many Americans.)
If one is ignorant of the intentional deprivation of economic opportunities to Black people (both by stunning events such as Tulsa and the mundane operation of public housing, criminal justice and other laws), then Biden’s agenda might seem “unfair” to White people or even racially biased. And that is precisely why it is vital to confront America’s past. Without doing so, the White status quo remains undisturbed, and racism endures.
