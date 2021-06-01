It’s often argued that Biden is now constrained by this very promise — that the very act of vowing bipartisan outreach has locked Biden into a position of having to waste time and resources chasing GOP support, for no clear purpose. There is a lot of truth to that. But voters tend to send conflicting signals on these matters. They constantly tell pollsters they want lawmakers to seek compromise and work with the other party, even as they also say they want results, which often (especially now, given today’s GOP) requires Democrats to act on a partisan basis.