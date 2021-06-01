Politico has a deep dive into the deliberations among the White House and congressional Democrats about what’s next on infrastructure. There are two ways a bipartisan deal might have happened, and neither looks plausible. First, a GOP counteroffer from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) last week was not new expenditures, but mostly recycled covid-19 relief money.
Second, another proposal being developed by a separate bipartisan group of senators appears to rely in part on a gas tax hike and user fees as pay-fors. Those are regressive, and Democrats want to pay for infrastructure with higher corporate taxes, which would be progressive.
Some progressives are prodding Biden to forget about reaching out to Republicans, arguing that precious time is being squandered chasing Republican support that will never materialize on remotely acceptable terms. But according to Politico, White House advisers still see utility here:
In the White House there is a belief that the public will reward the president for reaching a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure. In an April meeting with the centrist New Democrats congressional caucus, Steve Ricchetti, Biden’s counselor, told members that a bipartisan pact — or at least an effort at striking one — would be politically beneficial to the party, said a person in the meeting.
The key phrase there is “an effort at striking one.” Because that’s what this is really about. It might be politically beneficial to Democrats if Biden is seen making good on his campaign promise to reach out to Republicans, while simultaneously (and this part is critical) taking care not to allow it to substantially scale down Democrats’ agenda.
What Biden campaigned on is often not acknowledged precisely. Again and again, he promised to strike the right balance between seeking consensus and compromise with Republicans — which he framed as central to making government work — and not compromising on core principles or on the need to make progress on big issues facing the country.
It’s often argued that Biden is now constrained by this very promise — that the very act of vowing bipartisan outreach has locked Biden into a position of having to waste time and resources chasing GOP support, for no clear purpose. There is a lot of truth to that. But voters tend to send conflicting signals on these matters. They constantly tell pollsters they want lawmakers to seek compromise and work with the other party, even as they also say they want results, which often (especially now, given today’s GOP) requires Democrats to act on a partisan basis.
What we’re seeing now seems more like an effort to straddle this conflict than anything else. And, in the ultimate paradox, this sort of bipartisan outreach is also essential to making acting alone on a partisan basis possible in the first place.
That’s because of the peculiar set of circumstances created by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). Given that he’s built his political brand around his willingness to defy the liberals in the Democratic caucus and his constant insistence that bipartisan cooperation with Republicans can be achieved and must be striven for, the key challenge is getting him to support passing big progressive legislation via a simple-majority “reconciliation” vote.
What’s needed is an effort at bipartisan outreach that allows Manchin to justifiably tell himself — and his red-state constituents — that this has genuinely been tried.
If, somehow, a bipartisan deal on a limited infrastructure package that Democrats could accept were reached, that would make it easier for Manchin to support using reconciliation to pass a second round of spending later, one that Republicans will never support.
Alternatively, if and when the quest for that limited deal with Republicans fails, that should make it easier for Manchin to support passing one big package via reconciliation. Manchin might fight Democrats on various individual provisions, and he might succeed in getting some things stripped out. But at a minimum, he’ll accept the need for Democrats to act alone.
To whatever degree that Biden can plausibly say he’s making good on his campaign promise to make serious efforts to work with Republicans, it can only make the path to that acceptance easier for Manchin. And that’s the essential first step to getting anything at all.
Read more: