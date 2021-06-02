With his speech in Tulsa on Tuesday — on the 100th anniversary of a pogrom that killed as many as 300 African Americans and left 10,000 “destitute and homeless” — President Biden offered a highly effective rebuke to the “love it or leave it” school of conservative historiography. In the process he delivered what is probably the most thoughtful presidential statement on race since President Barack Obama spoke in Charleston, S.C., in 2015 after the murder of nine African Americans by a white supremacist. Every American — and, in particular, every Republican — should listen to Biden’s entire speech, but, to my mind, this was the most important part:
“For much too long the history of what took place here was told in silence, cloaked in darkness. But just because history is silent, it doesn’t mean that it did not take place. And while darkness can hide much, it erases nothing, it erases nothing. Some injustices are so heinous, so horrific, so grievous they can’t be buried no matter how hard people try …. Only with truth can come healing, and justice, and repair, only with truth, facing it. … We can’t just choose to learn what we want to know and not what we should know. We should know the good, the bad, everything. That’s what great nations do. They come to terms with their dark sides. And we’re a great nation. The only way to build a common ground is to truly repair and to rebuild.”
Biden is absolutely right. Only by acknowledging and addressing past wrongs can America do better in the future. That doesn’t mean teaching only about our sins, but it does mean admitting them. Trying to erase the past will only stymie attempts to build a more just society.
This is the same realization reached by other democracies. Germany, for example, just acknowledged that its colonial forces were guilty of genocide in Southwest Africa (modern-day Namibia) from 1904-1908. They killed at least 75,000 Herero and Nama people, and consigned many others to concentration camps. Berlin will spend $1 billion on development projects in communities descended from the victims.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron — who earlier stirred controversy by laying a wreath on Napoleon’s tomb — asked for forgiveness, and acknowledged French complicity in the Rwandan genocide in 1994, when 800,000 people were killed.
The willingness of these democratic leaders to grapple with the sins of the past stands in stark contrast with the attempts by dictators to bury the truth about their countries’ histories. When Biden recognized the killing of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during World War I as a genocide, Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, responded with predictable defensiveness. “We entirely reject this statement,” he wrote on Twitter. “We have nothing to learn from anybody on our own past.”
Just as the regime of Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks to erase the memory of Ottoman crimes, so the Putin regime in Russia seeks to erase the memory of Soviet crimes. Vladimir Putin has been rehabilitating Joseph Stalin, one of the worst mass murderers in history. Support for Stalin has spiked: A 2019 poll found that 70 percent of Russians saw him in a positive light compared to only 19 percent who thought his role was negative.
Something similar is happening in China, where Xi Jinping has embraced Mao Zedong, whose crimes rival Stalin’s. Mao’s philosophy is still taught in Chinese schools, his portrait still appears on Chinese currency, and his corpse (or a wax facsimile thereof) still lies in a mausoleum in Tiananmen Square. By contrast, commemorations of the June 4, 1989, Tiananmen Square massacre are forbidden.
Why would Erdogan, Putin and Xi embrace such dark chapters in their countries’ past? Because oppression and cruelty are the basis of their own rule today. They idolize past strongmen because they seek to emulate them. By rewriting the past, they aim, in Orwellian fashion, to control the future.
A similar impulse is evident in the Republican attempt to prevent the honest teaching of U.S. history, warts and all. Indeed, former president Donald Trump’s call for “patriotic education” echoes the dictators’ mantra. It is no coincidence, surely, that the GOP is trying to erase education about the sins visited upon minorities in the past, just as they are trying to victimize minorities once again with the worst assault on voting rights since the end of Jim Crow. The GOP is trying to prevent education about the evils of racism just as it is becoming more openly racist.
Biden’s speech offers a compelling corrective to this historical denialism. Remember his words: While darkness can hide much, it erases nothing.
Read more: