The latest furor seems to be over the official anthem of the national men’s soccer team. When an animated video showed the anthem for the upcoming European Football Championship by the rapper Youssoupha (who has vehemently criticized the far right in previous songs), Bardella immediately reacted, saying that it was “giving in to a thug part of France.” As usual, much of the media decided to transform that comment into a debate and question Youssoupha’s legitimacy to rap for his country. Despite the support of the Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu, it took less than a week for Noël Le Graët, the president of the French Football Federation and former socialist mayor of the city of Guingamp, to say that they should not have made the clip. Le Graët thus missed an opportunity to show that it is not up the far right to set the public agenda.