Here is where Osaka’s May 26 post on social media, with its dry tone and multimedia additions, may have gone astray. “If the organizations think that they can just keep saying, ‘do press or you’re gonna be fined,’ and continue to ignore the mental health of the athletes ... I just gotta laugh,” she wrote. Accompanying her now-deleted Instagram post were two video clips: one of a 14-year-old Venus Williams being asked over and over by a reporter why she believed in herself; another of the delightfully truculent NFL player Marshawn Lynch answering press questions during the run-up to the 2015 Super Bowl with variations on the phrase, “I’m here so I won’t get fined.”