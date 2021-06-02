Scott now chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), where he’s determined to replicate across the Sun Belt in the 2022 midterms some of the gains the party has achieved among Hispanics in the Sunshine State. The NRSC has already aired Spanish-language attack ads against Democratic incumbents in Nevada and Arizona.
The stakes are high: An estimated 16.6 million Latinos cast ballots last November, a 31 percent increase from four years before. Democrats still win handily among this group nationally, but exit polls show their margin of victory has declined in presidential contests from 44 percent in 2012 to 38 percent in 2016 to 33 percent in 2020.
The GOP courtship isn’t new. “Latinos are Republican. They just don’t know it yet,” Ronald Reagan joked in 1980. George W. Bush, another border-state governor who became president, pulled a record 44 percent of the Hispanic vote in 2004.But the trendline of the past decade is remarkable considering former president Donald Trump’s “build the wall” rhetoric, and Democratic operatives acknowledge their party grew overly complacent about this constituency.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said Hispanic frustration about the coronavirus lockdowns helped Trump carry his state by 3.4 points, three times the former president’s 2016 margin of victory. He believes a generational realignment is underway in which working-class Latinos, who tend to be more conservative, will drift toward Republicans.
While Cuban Americans such as Rubio have traditionally gravitated toward Republicans, they make up a diminishing share of Florida’s diverse Hispanic diaspora — which makes the Republican successes there all the more impressive. Scott was governor when Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017. He says Republicans called from Washington to warn him not to welcome refugees from the island because, since they’re eligible to vote as U.S. citizens, they would tilt Florida’s electoral playing field toward Democrats.
Democratic strategist Stephanie Valencia, president of the research firm Equis Labs, credited Republicans with building what she calls “a year-round, surround-sound, echo-chamber infrastructure in South Florida” that allows them to relentlessly appeal to Latino voters on radio stations their allies control and by cultivating influencers on YouTube and social media. “It’s a playbook that they’d be smart to replicate in other states and one that Democrats need to get ahead of,” she said.
Valencia, who held senior roles in former president Barack Obama’s campaigns and White House, believes Trump’s personality and business background made him appealing to Latinos in ways that other Republicans will not be able to repeat. She also thinks the pandemic, with economic hardship that disproportionately hurt Latinos, distracted somewhat from the right’s growing nativism.
Even so, President Biden was the first Democrat to carry Arizona since 1996, and Democrat Mark Kelly (Ariz.) won the remainder of late John McCain’s Senate term, because of strong performance with Latinos. Scott speculated that Arizona flipped because of the lingering popularity of McCain, who Trump continued to smear through 2020. Cindy McCain, his widow, endorsed Biden.
Looking ahead to next year, when Kelly will be on the ballot again for a six-year term, Republicans believe the culture war arguments that resonate with their White base may play just as well with Hispanics. Curt Anderson’s firm, OnMessage, conducted a recent survey for the NRSC of 1,200 Hispanic likely voters across eight states with Senate races in 2022: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin . The poll showed strong support for restricting transgender participation in women’s sports, going after Big Tech and decrying “cancel culture.”
More than eight years ago, the Republican National Committee’s post-election autopsy said the party “must embrace and champion comprehensive immigration reform,” warning gravely: “If Hispanics think we do not want them here, they will close their ears to our policies.”
Now, GOP operatives emphasize that their private poll shows a startling 72 percent of Hispanic voters agreed with this statement: “We should do what is necessary to control our southern border and stop the surge of illegal immigration.” In an illustration of how much has changed, and how much the Hispanic vote matters, Scott flew to New York last week to brief Trump on these findings at Trump Tower.
