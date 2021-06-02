While Cuban Americans such as Rubio have traditionally gravitated toward Republicans, they make up a diminishing share of Florida’s diverse Hispanic diaspora — which makes the Republican successes there all the more impressive. Scott was governor when Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017. He says Republicans called from Washington to warn him not to welcome refugees from the island because, since they’re eligible to vote as U.S. citizens, they would tilt Florida’s electoral playing field toward Democrats.