It is true that shop owners had taken down the signs specifying “Negro” and “White” customers only, the Supreme Court had struck down “separate but equal” as unconstitutional, and Congress had enacted new civil rights laws. But many survivors, aggrieved by lifelong trauma and unaware of the government’s role in the massacre, still could not have filed then. Systemic racism and intimidation had hardly died with the Jim Crow signage. Regardless, the federal courts concluded it was too late for justice to be done.