To illustrate our depopulated future, the media invokes empty bassinets, abandoned houses and lonely elders.
It’s time we all take a collective breath. Reports of our demise are greatly exaggerated. There are several reasons not to worry about falling birth rates.
The question of whether birthrates will remain low is complex, but essentially, it comes down to two things: First, for the past several years, younger women have had fewer babies than previous cohorts did at their age. And second, we don’t know yet whether that means they’ll end up with fewer babies overall, or whether they’re just waiting longer to start having them.
One data point in favor of the hypothesis that we’re seeing not only later but fewer births is that there has been a slowdown in births even at the older reproductive ages of 35 to 44 years, groups that had previously seen year-on-year increases in fertility rates. This may be a sign that women in these age groups aren’t “making up for” births they didn’t have when they were younger.
A shift toward smaller families might sound like big news, but it actually has pretty small, slow-moving effects on population growth. A lot of coverage focuses on the fact that the U.S. fertility rate is below the “replacement level” of 2.1 children per woman, often claiming that this is the number of children we theoretically need if we want to keep the population stable. This number is often used as a benchmark, but it doesn’t tell us much about population growth in the real world; it’s the rate that would lead to zero growth if fertility and mortality patterns remained the same over decades. Indeed, the U.S. population has continued to grow over nearly four decades of sub-replacement fertility rates.
The word “stable” is also misleading, since it implies that positive or zero population growth is unequivocally desirable, and that negative growth undesirable. In reality, all population growth patterns come with challenges. It’s true that fast negative growth can burden governments, since it means they may struggle to pay for elder care, but fast positive growth tends to burden families, who pay most of the costs of caring for children. More importantly, the difference between slow positive and slow negative growth is probably not meaningful or even perceptible to the average person.
One bright side to the current population panic is that it has opened up conversations about ways to make life better for Americans. The United States lags behind peer countries in paid leave, early-childhood education infrastructure, and health-care and higher-education costs. Policies to address these issues are gaining popularity. However, I caution against thinking of progressive family policies as combating low fertility. They may help people decide to have more children, but their effects are often modest. Their primary goal should be to support, not to entice. Otherwise, we risk making their continuation contingent on increasing birth rates.
Rhetoric that fertility is at an “all-time low” and that the United States — or even the world — is facing an “unprecedented” situation can feel unnerving. But unprecedented doesn’t necessarily mean unexpected. Over the past few centuries, the world has transitioned from generally high birth and death rates to generally low ones. .That era is ending; most of humanity lives in low-fertility countries, and women are having fewer children even in places where population growth has long remained high, such as sub-Saharan Africa. Zero or negative population growth is something the world is probably going to be facing by century’s end. Rather than panicking or trying to forestall this for ourselves, we should be thinking about what that transition will mean globally — both for rich countries and for poor ones that will be far more burdened by aging populations than we will.
We’re not likely to stop hearing about falling birthrates for a while; at this time next year, we’ll be getting the official numbers that will reflect the pandemic’s effect on 2021 births. As this topic continues to resurface, it’s important to keep a clear perspective, rather than worry unnecessarily.
