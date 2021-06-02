Rhetoric that fertility is at an “all-time low” and that the United States — or even the world — is facing an “unprecedented” situation can feel unnerving. But unprecedented doesn’t necessarily mean unexpected. Over the past few centuries, the world has transitioned from generally high birth and death rates to generally low ones. .That era is ending; most of humanity lives in low-fertility countries, and women are having fewer children even in places where population growth has long remained high, such as sub-Saharan Africa. Zero or negative population growth is something the world is probably going to be facing by century’s end. Rather than panicking or trying to forestall this for ourselves, we should be thinking about what that transition will mean globally — both for rich countries and for poor ones that will be far more burdened by aging populations than we will.