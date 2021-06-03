It all sounds very intense. But “pressure” may not have much meaning anymore. We’re now trapped in a system built for inaction, and the means available even to a president to get his way are weaker than ever.
Let’s begin with what Biden said at an event this week commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre, with his signature mix of pragmatic candor and cockeyed optimism:
June should be a month of action on Capitol Hill. I hear all the folks on TV saying, “Why doesn’t Biden get this done?” Well, because Biden only has a majority of, effectively, four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends.But we’re not giving up. Earlier this year, the House of Representatives passed For the People Act to protect our democracy. The Senate will take it up later this month, and I’m going to fight like heck with every tool at my disposal for its passage.
What exactly does it mean to “fight like heck”? And what tools does he have at his disposal? The answer to both questions may unfortunately be: not much.
Thirty-five years ago, political scientist Samuel Kernell wrote an influential book on presidential leadership called “Going Public.” While presidents such as Lyndon B. Johnson succeeded by mastering the intricacies of legislative horse-trading and arm-twisting, Kernell argued, Ronald Reagan had charted a new path with his mastery of the media. He went over legislators’ heads right to the public, who would in turn pressure members of Congress to do what Reagan wanted.
We still think about the “pressure” a president can exert in that way: He uses his megaphone to persuade and motivate the public, and that eventually translates into results.
But that works only in a system in which legislators care what the public thinks. And these days, much of the time they don’t.
There’s no question that the For the People Act contains popular provisions. The progressive group Data for Progress found that many of them are supported by margins as high as 60 points. Requiring ballot paper trails? Supported by 72 percent to 12 percent. Guaranteed adequate early voting hours? Supported by 64 percent to 23 percent. Automatic voter registration? Supported by 61 percent to 24 percent.
But Republicans see this and are utterly unconcerned. They know that as long as they insist that the bill is a “Democratic power grab,” their voters will reject it. And almost none are worried about it being used against them, since the only thing they fear is a primary challenge from the right.
More broadly, they understand that voters seldom revolt over a piece of legislation that didn’t pass. It’s far more important to them to deprive Biden and the Democrats of any victories, so he can be painted as a failed president.
Republicans are not the only ones who are insulated from accountability. As everyone now knows, the entire Biden agenda rests in Manchin’s hands. What kind of pressure is Manchin susceptible to?
If he torpedoes a major Democratic agenda item, he won’t be punished by the overwhelmingly Republican West Virginia electorate. Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) won’t kick him off his committees. The flow of pork to his state will not be interrupted. He doesn’t care how often he’s criticized on MSNBC. So what could change his mind?
It would have to be some consideration so important to him that he would be willing to consent to real reform of the filibuster, which against all logic and history he has decided is the very soul of democracy. Would the substance of a voting rights bill do it? No way. How about the other things on the Democratic agenda, such as worker’s rights or expanding health care? Don’t hold your breath.
That’s the trouble with centrists: They don’t really care about much of substance. The centrist doesn’t know what they want until you tell them what liberals and conservatives want; then they merely position themselves between them. That makes centrists very hard to pressure, because you can neither offer them something substantive they desperately want, nor threaten something substantive they’d hate to lose.
So Biden can’t pressure Republicans, and he can’t do much to pressure the Democrats he needs most. Where does that leave his agenda?
Unfortunately, the most likely outcome is that Democrats will have just a couple more chances to pass reconciliation bills through the Senate with a simple majority — but because of Senate rules, those bills won’t be allowed to contain much of what they want to do, since they must be primarily about the budget.
Then Republicans will probably take back one or both houses in the 2022 midterms, and voting rights legislation will be just one of the many important initiatives that failed.
What’s the way out? Nothing short of a significant Democratic victory that gives them enough extra votes in the Senate that they can get rid of the filibuster even if the centrists object. Then they could actually start legislating. I wish I could say there’s a good chance that will happen.
