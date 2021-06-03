U.S. foreign policy often begins with the noble goal of advancing democracy and freedom. But those abstractions have little meaning if you’re an honest citizen and you see the big shots (with friends at the U.S. embassy) stealing from the national treasury and your own business. From what I’ve seen over the years, this gross corruption is the biggest single reason our wars in Iraq and Afghanistan went so wrong. Rather than fostering democracy, they enriched a new class of thieves.