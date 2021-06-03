Fortunately, my mother and grandmother taught me to respond to naysayers by working twice as hard, being twice as good and accepting half the recognition. I did this throughout high school, when my college aspirations were continually challenged, even though I graduated at 16; throughout college at a historically Black university, when the pre-med advisers — all White — discouraged me from applying to medical school; when I had to fight my way off the medical school waitlist despite my sterling application; and throughout medical school and residency, when too few colleagues and mentors looked like me and my outsider-status cemented. When, in my first semester of medical school, my biochemistry professor told me that I wouldn’t survive because I’d attended an HBCU and therefore received a subpar education, I felt doomed before I’d even begun.