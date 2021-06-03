Now entitled the “U.S. Innovation and Competition Act,” it’s a patchwork of bills compiled from seven different committees and knitted loosely together under the China rubric — the parliamentary equivalent of a dog’s breakfast. Different sections of the bill directly contradict each other on certain issues (such as restricting foreign donations to universities). Only about $54 billion of the $244 billion for innovation and research in the bill is actually paid for, according to the Congressional Budget Office, and that money represents funding for semiconductor manufacturing that was actually authorized in a previous bill that passed last year, known as the Chips Act.