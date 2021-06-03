Last week, the Biden administration’s “Asia czar,” Kurt Campbell, publicly announced the United States would embrace, not turn away from, the Trump administration’s decision to fundamentally reorient U.S. foreign policy toward China. “The period that was broadly described as engagement has come to an end,” he said, adding that the United States will operate under a “new set of strategic parameters” and “the dominant paradigm is going to be competition.”
In Congress, Democrats and Republicans are working on a huge piece of legislation that is meant to put America’s money where Campbell’s mouth is. And next Tuesday, after months of delay, the Senate is set to finally pass what it calls comprehensive legislation to compete with China.
Now entitled the “U.S. Innovation and Competition Act,” it’s a patchwork of bills compiled from seven different committees and knitted loosely together under the China rubric — the parliamentary equivalent of a dog’s breakfast. Different sections of the bill directly contradict each other on certain issues (such as restricting foreign donations to universities). Only about $54 billion of the $244 billion for innovation and research in the bill is actually paid for, according to the Congressional Budget Office, and that money represents funding for semiconductor manufacturing that was actually authorized in a previous bill that passed last year, known as the Chips Act.
The bill’s main sponsors are Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Republican Todd C. Young (Ind.). The latter has worked to keep his own caucus on board, with mixed success. As one concession to a GOP senator, the bill now includes a huge China trade policy package. Even after some favor trading, the majority of Senate Republicans are still expected to vote against it. Even for a Senate that hasn’t legislated in a while, staffers on both sides of the aisle are nonplussed.
“This bill is no longer about China, this bill is about trade provisions and Chips,” a senior GOP Senate committee aide told me. “We all have great messaging that we are bipartisan and pushing back on China, but we are doing almost nothing to actually push back on China.”
Once the Senate passes it, the messiness is just beginning. In the House, several committees have begun marking up their own China-related bills. There’s already some confusion and disagreement. For example, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory W. Meeks (D-N.Y.) this week introduced his China competition bill, called the Eagle Act, which his committee will use as a starting point. But the Eagle Act is much softer on China than legislation negotiated between his Senate counterpart, Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), and ranking Republican Sen. James E. Risch (Idaho).
The House version drops several references to Taiwan that were found in the Senate bill, doesn’t include language to counter Chinese Communist Party influence efforts and doesn’t include Senate language calling for a report on the origins of the coronavirus. The House GOP is skeptical that House Democrats support the competition-focused approach that the Biden White House and Senate Democrats are preaching.
“We need to come together in a bipartisan manner to respond with tough legislation that holds the CCP accountable for its aggression toward its neighbors and its abuses at home,” Rep. Steve Chabot (Ohio), ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Asia subcommittee, told me.
In a statement, Meeks defended his bill and said he remains hopeful he can strike an agreement with Republicans. “From the outset of this process, I’ve made clear that I want to address China in a bipartisan manner,” he said. “With negotiations still ongoing, that door remains wide open.”
Even if they do find a compromise, the path forward is unclear. When will the House take up the legislation? Will there be a conference negotiation between the two chambers? Nobody knows. The Biden White House is somewhat involved but not spending its own political capital to take a public leadership role. If the Democratic leadership in Congress has a legislative strategy that extends beyond next week, they are hiding it amazingly well.
There’s growing fear around Capitol Hill that this entire project could go belly up. It’s easy to imagine a scenario in which each chamber ends up passing separate bills that never become law, each patting itself on the back and blaming the other for the overall failure. That would be a clear sign that Washington is too broken to come together, even when there’s broad consensus on an urgent national security and economic issue.
The good news is that it’s not too late for our leaders to get their act together and do what everyone agrees is necessary: Put our country in a position to win the strategic competition with China. But the clock is ticking.
