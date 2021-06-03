That bet is more likely to pay off if the economic pie is growing — ideally in both directions. Public pension systems that were a great deal when five workers supported each retiree out of their rapidly increasing paychecks became burdensome as income growth slowed and the ratio dropped toward 3 or 2 to 1. Such systems will probably become untenable if the ratio falls too much lower. And that’s fundamentally true of other kinds of retirement savings: If corporate incomes are stagnant, pension funds and 401(k) holders will be dividing a fixed pool of dividends, interest and capital gains. Even public pensions could eventually be in jeopardy if it comes down to a choice between paying pensions and staffing schools or sweeping streets.