You might be thinking, “They needed a study to prove giving food makes people less hungry?” But Republicans have so demonized the intervention of government, even in times of crisis, that the data is a welcome antidote to GOP whining about supposedly lazy, unemployed Americans. And it should be deployed to make the case for nimble, active government to address real needs.
The American Rescue Plan worked. And remember, Republicans in Congress uniformly opposed it. “It cost too much,” they said. “It was not necessary.” “People would waste the money.” The evidence says otherwise.
This does not mean, of course, that every government intervention “works.” But it does support the basic principle that direct assistance — not supply-side economics — can produce significant and immediate results. It turns out that the government providing money, whether targeted or not (e.g., $1,400 stimulus checks or an expansion of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) has a practical benefit and a strong moral justification. The child tax credit, for example, is projected to cut child poverty nearly in half.
“The choice is about who the economy serves. And so, I plan on giving tax breaks to the working-class folks and making everybody pay their fair share,” Biden said in a May 3 speech touting his American Families Plan. “Here’s an example of that choice: If you ask the top 1 percent to pay the same tax rate they paid in 2001, when George Bush was president, that would generate $13 billion a year. Now, that’s enough for us to take around $11 [billion] of that $13 billion and provide for two years of community college free for every student in America.” He returned to the theme of choices again and again. “It’s more important to shield millionaires from paying their fair share? Or is it more important that every child gets a real opportunity to succeed from an early age and ease the burden on working families?”
As the saying goes, to govern is to choose. With so much media focus on the negotiating process with Congress and how Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) feels on any given day, Biden and the White House should not lose track of his most basic message. Biden’s agenda, like any president’s, is about choices. The last administration chose to give huge tax breaks to the rich but never got around to infrastructure, let alone child care. Biden’s agenda is focused on those most acutely in need.
Voters now overwhelmingly want to tax the rich and corporations more, and give more support to working- and middle-class voters. And they figured out which side the political parties are on. The latest Navigator poll shows that by a 50 percent-to-32 percent margin, voters (including a plurality of independents) think Biden supports middle- and working-class people. Meanwhile, they think Republicans favor the wealthy and big corporations by a margin of 56 percent-to-32 percent (including 55 percent of independents).
Democrats need to steer the conversation back to that simple dichotomy. Because, after all, unlike the big tax cuts that corporations were supposed to spend on job creation and R&D (but didn’t), spending money on those who need it produces exactly the desired result.
