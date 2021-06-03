“The choice is about who the economy serves. And so, I plan on giving tax breaks to the working-class folks and making everybody pay their fair share,” Biden said in a May 3 speech touting his American Families Plan. “Here’s an example of that choice: If you ask the top 1 percent to pay the same tax rate they paid in 2001, when George Bush was president, that would generate $13 billion a year. Now, that’s enough for us to take around $11 [billion] of that $13 billion and provide for two years of community college free for every student in America.” He returned to the theme of choices again and again. “It’s more important to shield millionaires from paying their fair share? Or is it more important that every child gets a real opportunity to succeed from an early age and ease the burden on working families?”