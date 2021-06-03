They also heard Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) vow in March to pass the Senate version of the Democrat’s omnibus voting rights bill, known as the For the People Act. “S.1. is going to be a top priority — this Congress," he said on the Senate floor. "We will fight and fight and fight to get this done legislatively. Failure is not an option. Too darn much is at stake.”
Swell. So what’s the plan? There is no evidence to suggest putting the legislation up to a vote will succeed, given that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W. Va.) already said he does not favor it. And even if he did, he and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) would have to produce 10 Republicans for cloture or agree to modify the filibuster for it to pass. Sinema, for her part, supports the bill but has begun sounding as incoherent as Manchin on how to move it forward. “To those who say that we must make a choice between the filibuster and ‘X,’ I say, this is a false choice,” Sinema said on Tuesday. She added: "The way to fix that is to fix your behavior, not to eliminate the rules or change the rules, but to change the behavior.” This comment, mind you, came after Republicans voted to block a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.
One tactic Democrats might try to move the bill forward would be to defeat the specious argument Republicans can be reasonable. Bring the Jan. 6 commission back to the floor for a vote with all members present, since 11 senators did not vote last time. See if 10 Republicans are willing to vote for cloture. When that does not work, bring up H.R. 4, the John Lewis Voting Advancement Act, which Manchin says he favors. See if that gets 60 votes.
When that does not work, move on to a slimmed down version of For the People Act that provides funding for voting administration, requires paper ballot auditing, guarantees a minimum number of early voting days (and no-excuse absentee voting by mail) and requires the distribution of personnel and voting machines to keep wait times for voting below 30 minutes.
At that point, one hopes Manchin and Sinema would be out of excuses and out of unrealistic musings about Republican bipartisanship. Then, perhaps, they would be amenable to some filibuster reform that allows some sort of voting rights reform to pass.
Meanwhile, Kristen Clarke, newly installed as head of the civil rights division of the Justice Department, should get to work devising a litigation strategy not simply to challenge new rules but to bring a spate of actions under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Some scholars have suggested urging courts to shift the burden of proof to localities and states to make litigation easier.
The Justice Department’s website explains:
Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 prohibits voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color, or membership in one of the language minority groups identified in Section 4(f)(2) of the Act. Most of the cases arising under Section 2 since its enactment involved challenges to at-large election schemes, but the section’s prohibition against discrimination in voting applies nationwide to any voting standard, practice, or procedure that results in the denial or abridgement of the right of any citizen to vote on account of race, color, or membership in a language minority group. Section 2 is permanent and has no expiration date as do certain other provisions of the Voting Rights Act.
For example, the Justice Department could challenge deployment of older voting machines to majority Black precincts and administration of polling places (e.g., fewer in poorer neighborhoods) that result in longer wait times for Black and Hispanic voters than for Whites. It could challenge the failure of states to provide adequate accommodations (e.g., early voting or voting by mail) to disabled voters under Section 2 or the Americans With Disabilities Act. And it could vigorously challenge redistricting plans that limit the power of non-White voters.
If the Biden administration and Democrats are going to make good on their promise to use every tool to defend voting rights, they need a deliberate strategy for turning the tide in the Senate and a comprehensive litigation approach. So far, we have not seen either.
Jennifer Rubin is getting her own weekly live chat, where she’ll answer questions and respond to comments from readers on the news of the week every Friday at noon. Submit yours to her first chat, launching on June 11, here.
Read more: