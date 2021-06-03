Swell. So what’s the plan? There is no evidence to suggest putting the legislation up to a vote will succeed, given that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W. Va.) already said he does not favor it. And even if he did, he and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) would have to produce 10 Republicans for cloture or agree to modify the filibuster for it to pass. Sinema, for her part, supports the bill but has begun sounding as incoherent as Manchin on how to move it forward. “To those who say that we must make a choice between the filibuster and ‘X,’ I say, this is a false choice,” Sinema said on Tuesday. She added: "The way to fix that is to fix your behavior, not to eliminate the rules or change the rules, but to change the behavior.” This comment, mind you, came after Republicans voted to block a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.