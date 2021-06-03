Just two years ago, 180,000 Hong Kongers crowded into Victoria Park for the annual candlelit vigil remembering those killings. This year, a ring of security will surround the park with 7,000 police officers deployed around the city to prevent people from gathering, bolstered by threats of five-year sentences for illegal assembly for anyone caught near the park wearing black clothes or with a candle. These dynamics underline just how much China’s Communist Party fears the power of public memory.
Seven years ago, I wrote a book about the party’s attempts to erase the memory of the 1989 killing. In it, I described how Beijing has largely succeeded in stamping out the public memory of the killings inside China. The reason was summed up succinctly by Tiananmen mother Zhang Xianling. Explaining to me why she believed she was stopped from publicly mourning her 19-year-old son, who died after being shot in the head by People’s Liberation Army troops, she simply said, “That’s the action of someone with a guilty conscience.”
The irony is that enforcing amnesia requires an inordinate amount of personnel and resourcing. The result is that no one commemorates the June 4 anniversary more faithfully than the Communist Party itself. Its chosen methods — an uptick in censorship, the detention of dissidents, a security blanket around sensitive locations — neatly highlight the coercive force of a party that came to power through violence.
Now, Beijing is clearly hoping to turn its Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong into a Special Amnesiac Region in its own image. First on the list is rewriting its recent history, in particular that of the massive pro-democracy movement that convulsed the city in 2019. Beijing is using draconian national security legislation, imposed on the territory last June, to criminalize a generation of politicians and reframe the protests. A case in point is the 47 politicians and activists who have been charged with subversion and accused of a “vicious plot” to paralyze the government. Their crime was holding unofficial primary polls to select their election candidates.
But the assault on history will not stop there. This week, I learned that my own book can no longer be borrowed from Hong Kong’s public libraries. Along with other material newly classified as sensitive, it has been placed in the reference section. This means it can be consulted only in the building, as if removing it might let dangerous ideas run amok in the community.
The city’s Tiananmen Museum, in operation for a decade, was shut down three days after it reopened, on the grounds that it did not have the correct license. The government broadcaster is being brought to heel, with a new director censoring programs and getting rid of staff. School curriculums are being revised to integrate national security into subjects as diverse as chemistry and history; history textbooks are being revised to emphasize that Hong Kong has been a part of China since the country’s unification by its first emperor in 221 B.C.
Yet Beijing’s dilemma is that in Hong Kong, it is dealing with a highly networked population that has received a Western-style education prioritizing critical thinking and intellectual inquiry. Crude attempts to brainwash or gaslight Hong Kongers are causing another brain drain, which will likely be larger than that seen before the 1997 transition to Chinese sovereignty. Hong Kong’s brightest and best are flocking overseas, taking with them their capital and their penchant for hard work.
At the height of the 2019 protest movement, Hong Kong poet Tammy Ho Lai-Ming wrote, “At this moment, everyone is a revolution.” Now, in the face of an unpredictable and highly punitive legal system, that revolution has shrunk from massive public civil disobedience to small personal acts of resistance.
One telling example was a piece of graffiti that appeared on an underground walkway in the run-up to June 4. Hastily spray-painted on a salmon pink wall was the black outline of a candle, over the words “people’s hearts never die.” Within hours, the slogan had been covered over with black plastic bags. The flame of the graffiti candle, still visible, burns on.
Read more: