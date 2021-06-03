As prime minister, Prime Minister Bennett would undoubtedly organize an early trip to the United States. He should take that opportunity to speak openly and directly to this issue. Ideally, he would publicly pledge that Israel will resist becoming aligned with any one party in the United States and declare that the bilateral relationship must be bipartisan at its core if it is to be sustained. He should repeat this message privately, with both Democratic and Republicans officials and with key constituencies — and American leaders of all political stripes should openly welcome such statements.