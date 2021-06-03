European leaders remain skeptical about how reliable the United States is as a trading partner, Peterson Institute for International Economics senior fellow Chad Bown told me. But they seem to have come around to recognizing our mutual interest in keeping China in line. Almost immediately after Biden was elected, the European Commission released what was effectively a 12-page love letter to the incoming Biden administration about how eager it was to work together on trade and other issues of interest to liberal democracies, and take advantage of a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to design a new transatlantic agenda for global cooperation.”