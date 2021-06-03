Why is the populist right still so robust? It’s important that the left seriously examine this question. Too many believe Trump’s election was a fluke, that he was a celebrity who found ways to manipulate the media. Some of that may be true, but how to explain this much bigger phenomenon? In fact, the forces that brought populism to the fore are broad and deep. They represent the new realities of politics — a rise in the importance of cultural identity, opposition to immigration, discomfort with multiculturalism and social liberalism, and a deep class resentment toward educated elites. Consider that many people in the United States (and parts of Europe) seem determined not to take a vaccine against a life-threatening disease because they just don’t trust the medical and governmental elites in their societies!