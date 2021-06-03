The Peker episode probably signals a rift inside Turkey’s nationalist camp. But it also highlights a disturbing state tradition that relies upon illegitimate means to fight “enemies of the state.” At different times in the history of modern Turkey, tentacles of the state have targeted communists, minorities, Islamists and Kurdish politicians — depending on who happens to be seen as a threat at the time. Former Turkish presidents Suleyman Demirel and Kenan Evren have both publicly admitted to the presence of the “deep state,” with Demirel famously saying, “When necessary, the state goes outside the routine.” In the 1990s, that meant extrajudicial killings of Kurdish politicians, high-profile assassinations of journalists and mafia intervention in state tenders — often under the rubric of nationalism. These, along with the military’s influence, have often rendered elected governments powerless.