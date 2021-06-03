The accomplishment — the result of a decade of work to “rewild” parts of the continent’s ecosystem — is certainly worth celebrating. But I hesitate.
Don’t get me wrong; I feel a rush of excitement watching videos of the toothy little carnivores skulking about their ancestral habitat. Yet news such as this always comes with a heavy dose of sadness. Because no matter what conservationists do to bolster vulnerable species such as these, it’s difficult to shake the feeling that they’re playing a game that is rigged against them. Without addressing the underlying pressures that are crushing the world’s biodiversity, mass extinction will continue.
If that smacks of killjoy pessimism to you, well, I’m envious. I wish I could enjoy these conservation victories. But it’s impossible to forget that these Tasmanian devil joeys will grow up in a 1,000-acre animal sanctuary, where they are protected from all sorts of threats such as cars, pesticides, invasive weeds and feral predators. Yes, in a sense that counts as “wild,” but it could also be described as highly controlled.
In other words, it seems we’re far away from a world in which Tasmanian devils can proliferate in the human-infested continent on their own.
And consider why these little beasts were brought to the Australian mainland in the first place. Unlike many other struggling species, the Tasmanian devils’ plight doesn’t begin with pressure from modern humanity. They originally disappeared from the continent after human settlers brought dogs to the land thousands of years ago, which then evolved into invasive predators known as dingoes. The only devils that survived were those living on the Australian island of Tasmania, where the population remained stable for hundreds of years.
In recent decades, however, a deadly cancer that causes large tumors on Tasmanian devils’ faces emerged on the island. The disease, which is highly transmissible, has wiped out 90 percent of the species there. As a Hail Mary, conservationists planned to create an “insurance population” in the mainland that would remain isolated from the contagion.
The Tasmanian devil, it seems, is a species fleeing fate. And while virtuous humans may be able to help stave off its extinction, it’s just one battle among countless others.
Australia is home to a long list of species facing extreme temperatures, habitat loss, increasingly powerful wildfires and invasive pests. That includes not only lesser known animals with funny names, such as the quoll, the quokka and the woylie, but also iconic species such as the koala, whose numbers plummeted as a result of last year’s bushfires. In September, Australia’s government announced that the koala was among 28 animal species whose threatened statuses may be heightened — many of them also because of the fires.
Then there’s the Great Barrier Reef, which is slowly becoming the Great Tragedy. The massive ecosystem off Australia’s coast is the continent’s greatest source of biodiversity, but it’s struggling to cope with warming oceans. Over the past five years alone, the reef experienced three major bleaching events — meaning much of the corals expelled the algae that gives them their color, in a desperate attempt to survive stressful conditions. The result is miles and miles of bone-white corals, affecting upward of 60 percent of the reef. If high temperatures persist, it may never fully recover.
And these battles are happening everywhere throughout the world. Scientists warn of plummeting insect populations. And plummeting bird populations. And plummeting fish populations. Just this week, a study in the journal Nature found that the world’s temperate lakes are losing oxygen at dramatic levels because of rising temperatures. Another recent study in Science Advances suggests that warmer climates could turn the entire Northern Pacific into a “dead zone,” as has happened in other turbulent moments in Earth’s history.
It is fitting that the conservationist group trying to save the Tasmanian devil, Aussie Ark, borrows its name from the biblical vessel that saved animals from a great flood. The organization has plans to reintroduce six other Australian species to the continent’s ecosystems. But trying to save biodiversity one species at a time is like trying to keep an ocean tide at bay with a pail and shovel. The Aussie Ark will need divine help to succeed.
Or, perhaps more realistically, it’ll need far more humans to actually take climate change and the impending extinction crisis seriously.
