Then there’s the Great Barrier Reef, which is slowly becoming the Great Tragedy. The massive ecosystem off Australia’s coast is the continent’s greatest source of biodiversity, but it’s struggling to cope with warming oceans. Over the past five years alone, the reef experienced three major bleaching events — meaning much of the corals expelled the algae that gives them their color, in a desperate attempt to survive stressful conditions. The result is miles and miles of bone-white corals, affecting upward of 60 percent of the reef. If high temperatures persist, it may never fully recover.