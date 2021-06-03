So when Then- Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in August 2017 that the new Trump administration had tripled the number of such investigations, he was almost bound to come into conflict with those new guidelines, designed to head off situations in which media organizations are blindsided by the seizure of their records. The guidelines call on the Justice Department to engage affected media organizations in negotiations to discuss their investigative activities, a presumption that allows the journalists to petition for a narrowing of the probe, or even to go to court to stop a subpoena (or other investigative tool) altogether. Only in certain situations should the department forgo such talks, according to the guidelines — when “such negotiations would pose a clear and substantial threat to the integrity of the investigation, risk grave harm to national security, or present an imminent risk of death or serious bodily harm.”