Carping about the “leakers” remained a favorite line of Trump’s throughout his presidency. And you can’t say that he and his appointees didn’t try to make it come true: In recent weeks, The Post, CNN and the New York Times have disclosed that last year the Justice Department pursued their reporters’ records in leak investigations. A breakdown: The department seized phone records of three Post reporters — Ellen Nakashima, Greg Miller and Adam Entous (who has since left the newspaper) — over reporting that they’d done in 2017; the DOJ sought phone and email records of CNN Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr covering her communications in June and July of 2017; and, in the case of the Times, authorities seized phone records for four reporters — Matt Apuzzo, Adam Goldman, Eric Lichtblau (who is no longer with the Times) and Michael S. Schmidt — covering Jan. 14 to April 30, 2017.
These actions have some common threads: One, they were done in secret; two, they pertain to the particularly tumultuous early months of Trump’s tenure, which saw scandals and imbroglios relating to Flynn, Russian intervention in the 2016 presidential election and the firing of then-FBI Director James B. Comey; and three, we know about them only because the Biden Justice Department notified the targeted news outlets. Those disclosures are limited. “We know virtually nothing about what transpired in these three cases,” says Bruce D. Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP).
A little primer here: Leak investigations typically start in executive branch agencies such as the CIA or the National Security Agency, notes the RCFP. Not all disclosures from talkative employees, however, are illegal: “Disclosures are generally only unlawful if they disclose ‘national defense’ or ‘classified’ information, although some laws criminalize more specific actions that might be taken in connection to such disclosures, like stealing government records, lying to an investigator, or disclosing a spy’s identity,” says the RCFP.
Leak investigations themselves were uncommon until recent decades. The George W. Bush administration launched a task force to go after leakers, and the Barack Obama administration pursued about 10 cases, more than all of its predecessors combined. Then-Attorney General Eric H. Holder, Jr. came under fire in 2013 after news broke that authorities had seized phone records of the Associated Press — and that it had declared in a search warrant affidavit for another leak investigation that a Fox News reporter could have been a co-conspirator in an Espionage Act violation. Those revelations prompted a public outcry that forced Holder to huddle with media outlets, while the Justice Department, with input from RCFP and other organizations, revised regulations governing media intrusions.
So when Then- Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in August 2017 that the new Trump administration had tripled the number of such investigations, he was almost bound to come into conflict with those new guidelines, designed to head off situations in which media organizations are blindsided by the seizure of their records. The guidelines call on the Justice Department to engage affected media organizations in negotiations to discuss their investigative activities, a presumption that allows the journalists to petition for a narrowing of the probe, or even to go to court to stop a subpoena (or other investigative tool) altogether. Only in certain situations should the department forgo such talks, according to the guidelines — when “such negotiations would pose a clear and substantial threat to the integrity of the investigation, risk grave harm to national security, or present an imminent risk of death or serious bodily harm.”
Consider that the records seizures in these cases occurred three years after the reportorial activities in question. How, then, could the Justice Department justify plowing ahead with the secret subpoenas? “We need to hear from the DOJ as to how that test could credibly have been met when the newsgathering took place three years earlier,” says Brown, who says that the department has expressed a willingness to meet for a review of these circumstances. One topic of discussion will be the staying power of the guidelines. If the department blows off negotiations with a news organization in one case, “maybe it’s an aberration,” says Brown. “If you have two cases, it’s a much bigger story. If you have three cases, it doesn’t look like a presumption anymore,” he continues.
The Justice Department, of course, is under new management these days. Gone is Then-Attorney General William P. Barr and his willingness to cover for the boss. But there’s enough continuity at the department, says Brown, that there’s “no reason” why the current department leadership can’t explain what went down in these three cases.
In a statement from the Times, Executive Editor Dean Baquet said, “Seizing the phone records of journalists profoundly undermines press freedom.” It threatens to silence the sources we depend on to provide the public with essential information about what the government is doing.” That’s true, though let’s give all those sources some credit here: Surely they knew about Trump’s hostility toward leakers, yet they spoke up anyway.
