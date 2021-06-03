The program works as follows:
Ten randomly selected, vaccinated winners will receive $1.5 million each on June 15 (the same day as the Golden State’s much-anticipated business reopening).
Thirty winners will take home $50,000 apiece on “$50,000 Fridays” (June 4 and June 11).
The remaining $100 million will be awarded in the form of $50 gift or grocery cards to the first 2 million Californians (age 12 and older) vaccinated on or after May 27.
Noticeably missing from this California gold rush are prizes such as those dangled by Ohio and New York: free college tuition (five full, four-year scholarships to Ohio public universities; 50 free rides to a City University of New York or State University of New York college).
Moreover, for a state that rarely misses a chance to congratulate itself for a futuristic approach to work and play, there’s nothing terribly creative or quintessentially Californian about Newsom’s scheme.
Unlike New Jersey, “Vax for the Win” offers no free passes to state parks or, for that matter, the promise of a free dinner at the New Jersey governor’s mansion. (Then again, California fine-dining has already caused Newsom considerable political heartburn.)
It isn’t clear how enticing all those $50 prizes will be in a place tied with New York and New Jersey as states where consumers endure the worst purchasing power in the nation. But who knows, after the economic damage of the past year, the promise of a $50 gift card might be sufficiently alluring.
If lots and lots of Californians are persuaded by “Vax for the Win” to get a covid shot, then the state and public health are the big winners. But I also can’t help thinking of Bill Murray’s “Ghostbusters” character selling a skeptical New York City mayor on doing battle with a swarm of ghosts: “If I’m right and we can stop this thing, Lenny, you will have saved the lives of millions of registered voters.”
In that regard, awarding prizes to hundreds of thousands of registered California voters may turn out to be one more reason the recall seems like a fading threat to Newsom’s tenure. Two other factors: the governor’s improving poll numbers and a field of challengers (37 filed candidates so far) that, aside from the novelty of Caitlyn Jenner, so far has stirred little media interest.
Newsom’s high-profile spending plans lately have included the announcement last month of his proposed budget, a gaudy $100 billion “California Comeback Plan.” Note, “proposed.” The budget would rain money on families, small businesses, homeless programs, schools — you name it.
But Newsom must negotiate with the state legislature to arrive at a spending plan by the June 15 constitutional deadline, and a report on Newsom’s proposals by California’s Legislative Analyst’s Office offers a dose of reality. There is only half the discretionary money available that Newsom claims, according to the analysis, and California’s long-term pension obligations aren’t addressed. And despite an unprecedented surplus (and $27 billion in federal stimulus aid), Newsom resorted to $12 billion in reserve withdrawals and borrowing to help cover new spending.
Those knotty problems, plus the fact that Newsom’s plan includes 400 new programs, make it certain that the Democrat-led legislature isn’t going to try to enter into feverish, complex negotiations with the governor’s office to arrive at a real budget. Newsom got his headlines; now the legislature has to decide if it wants to devise a more practical spending plan in what little time it has to enact a budget.
Newsom and his Sacramento allies seem to sense that things are trending his way. Last week, the governor’s budget officials asked counties to accelerate their recall cost estimates, the goal being for the state’s Finance Department to submit a guesstimate of the overall cost to the legislature by the same June 15 budget deadline.
The sooner the recall estimate is established, the sooner California’s lieutenant governor can call the election. Some Democratic lawmakers think the vote could come as soon as late August.
The thinking among Newsom-aligned Democrats in Sacramento is that earlier is better: The wildfire season in the fall, which brings charred homes and prescribed power outages, would not be the ideal backdrop for a governor trying to win over voters. The rush is on to get the recall out of the way.
