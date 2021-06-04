But sports exist as perhaps the purest form of meritocracy, one that determines results based on one’s talents and preparation, rather than one’s race, class or background. Youth sports teach children many things — the value of teamwork, and good sportsmanship even in defeat — including the notion of fair play, where all competitors get treated equally regardless of who they are or where they come from. This type of “diversity” training would undo all that, replacing it with an unhealthy fixation on race as the source of society’s problems.