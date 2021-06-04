Much has changed since our first protest 17 years ago. Like a walk through the Book of Revelation, the planet has convulsed violently — much faster than expected — from the high heat triggered by greenhouse gases. The past six years have been the warmest six on record. Unprecedented swarms of locusts have plagued Africa, linked to wetter weather. Wherever you go on the planet, it’s too hot, too cold, too wet, too dry. And people die. Annually, 150,000 from climate-related disasters. That number could climb to a cumulative 106.5 million by 2100 if we do nothing. By any worldview, this is morally unacceptable.