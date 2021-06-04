Read more from Opinions on D.C. issues

Opinions by Post columnists and guest writers:

Wayne Turnage: It’s time to revisit the D.C. Council’s role in contract review

Kathleen Kennedy Townsend: My father’s words are being distorted by those who oppose D.C. statehood

Louis Perwien: D.C., please tax me more to fund recovery for all our residents

Colbert I. King: The ‘root cause’ of shootings in D.C.? Think guns and those pulling the trigger.

Esther Priscilla Ebuehi, Divya Vemulapalli and Emel Yavuzel: Wards 7 and 8 are ‘food swamps.’ D.C. should make building grocery stores there a priority.

George A. Jones: In D.C., housing should be a human right

Opinions by the Editorial Board:

The NFL needs to release the results of an investigation into the Washington Football Team

Justice for Bijan Ghaisar has been delayed — but not yet denied

The deaths of two Capitol Police officers this year show the urgent need for improved security

A commission makes a good start at reimagining policing in D.C.

Read more D.C. news coverage | Sign up for the Afternoon Buzz newsletter for D.C. news in your inbox each weekday

Show More