That may be the bigger issue. Facebook has 2.8 billion regular users and Instagram has about 1 billion. The platforms’ algorithms can promote content, increasing the likelihood that it will go viral, or “demote” it and slow its spread. Trump-generated and Trump-inspired disinformation has often spread like wildfire on Facebook and Instagram, despite the company’s attempts at fact-checking. Did any significant organizing efforts for Jan. 6 take place on Facebook? I’d like to know the answer as soon as possible. Zuckerberg and his company seem in no great hurry.