One progressive group, VoteVets, is running ads to pressure the two to join in abolishing the filibuster in order to pass voting-rights legislation. Another progressive group has been trying to organize primary challenges to the two. Some left-wingers clamor on social media for Manchin to be stripped of his committee assignments. And the pressure will only increase as the “showdown” vote on the filibuster, and the voting-rights bill, comes the week of June 21.