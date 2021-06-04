On and on.
No. This now-vanishing spring shone through the misery.
I’ve seen springs all over the world.
They have been ugly, and they have been beautiful.
Ugly is mud, black flies, ridiculously late snow, rescued baby birds dying in shoeboxes, thunderstorms knocking out the electricity.
Beautiful ... I remember playing hide-and-seek in Fanwood, N.J. — a spring twilight, the shadows aching with meaning. At Parris Island, S.C., I watched a recruit platoon glide over a parade deck like a ship at sea — the world had taken on the sweet forever quality that arrives with spring.
On and on, my whole life.
But this year was better, as if the gods were compensating us for the suffering and mass madness they’ve visited upon us lately with a biblical ferocity.
As if.
My wife and I have spent the plague year driving around Washington, the farms, the neighborhoods. Sometimes we talked about political squalor and the plague, but more and more we talked about the show in our windshield, starting this year with the shine of dead winter fields and the dignity of naked trees budding out — suddenly the trees had a blurred quality.
There were cloud shows, amazing armadas. When their edges nicked the sun the light got thin and sharp.
Crocuses. Daffodils. Dandelions. Onion grass.
I remember onion grass in Fanwood, too. Milk came from pastured cows. They grazed on onion grass so there was a nip of onions in the milk, the taste of spring.
Forsythia was important to me, too. Behind a chain-link fence, Dr. Farenchek’s yard was fringed with forsythia, and when it bloomed I finally knew spring was coming — I’d have my doubts until then.
And the violets I picked for my mother, the smell of skunk cabbage ...
This spring in Washington was better. It was cooler than usual; that kept the global warming people quiet. And it was drier; that kept the sun shining.
The flowers all seemed to bloom at once: weeping cherries, dogwoods, huge cushions of azaleas and dignified bush roses, and then the sea of peonies in a big plot behind our house.
What an awful year, what a beautiful spring. It’s as if the gods looked down and decided to add erupting beauty to all the other strangeness in America. Not that they were out to be fair — the gods are never fair — but they might be pleased if we took a moment to notice.
