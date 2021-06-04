Conservatives find the first question, about whether the Constitution protects abortion rights, laughable: Of course it doesn’t, they say. Justice Clarence Thomas put it bluntly in a dissent last year, when the court narrowly struck down a Louisiana abortion law. “The idea that the Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment understood the Due Process Clause to protect a right to abortion is farcical,” he wrote. “It would no doubt shock the public at that time to learn that one of the new constitutional Amendments contained hidden within the interstices of its text a right to abortion. The fact that it took this Court over a century to find that right all but proves that it was more than hidden — it simply was not (and is not) there.”