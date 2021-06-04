Trust comes from listening to the people we serve. Over four decades in law enforcement, I have heard consistently that people want us to prevent crime rather than react to it. We do that by stopping little things before they get big. Unaddressed disorder leads to petty crime, and then more serious crime, and finally violence. But “broken windows,” as the policy was called, has become shorthand for racist police behavior and zero-tolerance policing. It is neither. It’s about addressing behavior, and enforcement is only one tool — and should not be the first option. Cops have to work with and for the community, not against it.