But there was a notable difference: Rob, 23, uses a wheelchair and is nonspeaking. He has a home health-care worker who helped him record messages to theatergoers, drove him to the theater and helped him position his wheelchair so that he could greet people. Rob has an amazing smile.
Rob requires assistance with daily living activities: dressing, eating, watching television, going for walks, getting transport from place to place and communicating. He uses a couple of forms of assistive technology to communicate. He has multiple medical needs and requires assistance from a caregiver and a nurse.
With that help, Rob can do almost anything he wants to do. He can stay in his community and remain in control of his own life.
Caregivers support his ability to make positive change in his community. If Rob did not have his direct support — his caregivers and home nurses — he would not be able to live where he chooses and stay in his community. And my husband and I would be unable to work, since we’d have to devote a great deal of our time and energy every day to his care.
There is a growing shortage of home-care workers in Maryland and throughout the country. As Rob’s mom, I often take on that role when no one is available. I spent many years as an unpaid family caregiver for him, and I know firsthand that without the support I provided the family, Rob’s dad would not have been able to earn a living to support us all.
Everyone in my household agrees with President Biden that caregiving is a part of our nation’s infrastructure. This important work is often invisible to many people in our society because they don’t need support — at least not yet.
The Biden administration’s American Jobs Plan would invest $400 billion into the home-care industry. This would expand home- and community-based services for older Americans and people with disabilities and would mean higher wages, expanded training and the right to choose to form a union for caregivers.
Everyone deserves independence and a life of their own. Rob needs to have some breathing room away from his mom and dad, and his dad and I need to be able to do our own things from time to time. Caregivers make this possible.
In the United States, we think of ourselves too often as rugged individuals. In fact, our lives are interconnected, and it’s that sense of caring and being cared for that gives life its richness and fulfillment. No one does anything without support from someone else, even if we don’t know who they are — the people who maintain our roads and Internet service, mow our lawns and carry our mail.
To be Rob’s caregiver, someone must be able to interact with college professors and advocates, and spend a lot of time learning how to communicate with Rob and facilitate his communication with others. This is not easy work, yet it is joyful.
Rob says his best caregivers make him laugh. As a family, we’ve developed many friendships with home-care workers and nurses. Rob’s nurse Abby moved to Brazil with her husband more than a year ago, but Abby stays in touch with Rob through video calls and Facebook.
Too many folks in Congress seem to believe “infrastructure” doesn’t involve people. However, the labor, energy and knowledge of actual people are what build and maintain traditional infrastructure. By investing in the home-care workforce, we can expand and improve how we provide care to millions of people, improve these jobs and create a stronger foundation of support for one another. That sounds like the human face of infrastructure to me.
