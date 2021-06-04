Republicans have blamed the federal expansion of unemployment benefits, which makes it less painful (or in some cases, more remunerative) to delay returning to work. As I’ve written before, it is reasonable to believe that, at least for some workers, these benefits could be a factor affecting their decision to seek or reject available jobs. A recent working paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco estimated that in “each month in early 2021, about seven out of 28 unemployed individuals receive job offers that they would normally accept, but one of the seven decides to decline the offer due to the availability of the extra $300 per week in [unemployment] payments.”