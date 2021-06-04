“It’s not a policy, but it’s a philosophy where I just don’t want to deal with it,” Tapper told the New York Times’s Kara Swisher. “If you’re willing to lie about that, what else are you willing to lie about? And why should my viewers listen to you?”
As the Erik Wemple Blog has noted, Wallace has pursued a different course, inviting “big lie” Republicans on air and subjecting them to varying degrees of scrutiny. Last month, for instance, he hounded Republican Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), who voted to decertify Pennsylvania’s electoral college vote and backed the Texas lawsuit that would have overturned the election results in four swing states. “Do you still question whether or not Joe Biden won the election fair and square and got over 270 electoral votes fair and square?” Wallace asked.
In his statement to Politico Playbook, Wallace elaborated on his approach: "There are plenty of people I would like to have on ‘Fox News Sunday’ that voted to challenge the election — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy for one. And I don’t have any rule about what the first question has to be. I have asked plenty of guests about voting to challenge the election and about Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. But I cover the news, wherever that takes me.”
Tapper zinged back with this comment: “This isn’t an easy conversation for some folks — especially for journalists who work for organizations where the Big Lie was platformed — but that’s all the more reason to have this conversation.” A good guess as to the identity of those “organizations” is Fox News and Fox Business Network — where hosts commonly rooted for the “big lie” and are now getting sued for it.
Now for some takeaways:
- Wallace must not watch much Fox News, or he wouldn’t have attacked anyone for “moral posturing.” Topics on which Fox News has engaged in such activity includes religion, family, patriotism, sex, sexuality, public assistance, protests, deficit spending, Christmas, Thanksgiving and many others.
- “I cover the news, wherever that takes me”: This pledge by Wallace sounds strong and incontrovertible. Certainly it has served the “Fox News Sunday” anchor well in his nearly two decades helming the program. But the remark suggests that shows — such as Tapper’s — that don’t interview “big lie” proponents somehow don’t also follow the news wherever it takes them. In reality, it’s possible to cover all issues in American politics while choosing not to interview people who have lied about the most life-or-death issue in contemporary American politics.
- During a Friday radio interview with Fox News colleague Brian Kilmeade, Wallace expanded upon his approach: “Do I think that the election was stolen? No. Do I think that Joe Biden won it fair and square? Yes. But do I think that you would boycott anybody who has that position? No, because there’s a lot to talk to them about that. That and other issues,” said Wallace. “I mean, you’re going to sit there as a reporter and say, ‘I’m not I’m not going to deign to speak to the House Republican leader’? I think that’s silly.”
Perhaps such a stance would be “silly” if top Republicans were merely lying about unemployment trends or crime statistics. But election theft isn’t a teensy-weensy lie; it’s a “big lie” — one that marks the unmooring of one political party from reality.
In deference to Wallace, there’s no wholesome, consensus journalistic approach to dealing with top U.S. officials who have become serially mendacious. It’s appropriate that famous TV hosts such as Tapper and Wallace are debating how to handle the situation. And we say: Much more of that; it’s one way to keep the public focused on the votes that nearly ended U.S. democracy.
Read more: