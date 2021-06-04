The U.S. economy added 559,000 jobs in May, the latest sign of a strengthening recovery as vaccinations rise and covid restrictions ease nationwide.

The unemployment rate dropped slightly from 6.1 percent to 5.8 percent, according to the monthly report, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The gains were driven strongly by jobs added at restaurants, bars and other food-service establishments, which added 186,000 workers in the month.