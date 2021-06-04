Reinstatement does not appear in most editions of the Constitution. It does, however, appear in a famous early version of the Constitution riddled with printer’s errors, popularly called the “Devil’s Constitution,” which, because of a series of bewildering misprints, vows to form a “less perfect union, disestablish justice, and destroy domestic tranquility,” advocates the violent storming of the legislature in the event of an electoral outcome with which a minority of the people is dissatisfied, and, confusingly, gives detailed mention to the filibuster more than two decades before it was invented. Reinstatement is often mentioned in this “Devil’s Constitution” as a preferred alternative to losing an election fair and square. The “Devil’s Constitution” is popular with collectors and former attorney general William P. Barr alike, as it includes no Article I whatsoever and Article II says the president may do whatever he wishes. The section on the electoral college, however, is entirely unaltered.