While Pivovarov was on his way to Krasnodar, two dozen assault-rifle-wielding officers in Moscow carried out dawn raids on the apartment, dacha and offices of Dmitry Gudkov, a prominent opposition politician and former member of the Russian parliament. Gudkov was detained and placed into custody; two of his assistants were taken in for interrogation. He was released after two days but charged under an obscure law on “causing material harm” that carries up to five years in prison. The reason? His aunt has a unpaid debt related to the rent for a basement she leased from the city of Moscow in 2015. “This was a ‘black mark’ [final warning]”, Gudkov wrote. “If I run for parliament, they will jail not only me but my aunt as well. And for her, at 60 and after covid, it would be equivalent to a death sentence.”