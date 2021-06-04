Changing the name would have had ramifications beyond immediate gratification. Our nation’s original sin — slavery — certainly can’t be repaired by symbolic gestures alone. This seems to have been the thinking behind W&L’s plan, also just announced, to alter some of its other traditions, habits and artifacts, including removing the two generals’ images from its diplomas — while making more substantive changes to increase diversity. “We are making changes,” the board said, “to remove doubt about our separation from the Confederacy and the Lost Cause.”