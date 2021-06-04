There are still so many obstacles to smash, and they demand greater style and verve than the villainesses who dominate today’s news cycles seem able to muster.
In more stifling eras, female misbehavior — or what was labeled misbehavior — tended to say as much about the norms individual women were throwing off as it did about the temperaments of individual women.
Birth-control advocates such as Emma Goldman, Margaret Sanger and Rose Pastor Stokes shocked the public by speaking frankly about reproduction because pre-Jazz Age America was hopelessly repressed. Discontented mid-century housewives were treated with Valium and sometimes even lobotomies because making them out to be crazy was easier than acknowledging that the society they were reacting against was itself sick.
Women who joined the Black Panthers and other radical organizations during the 1960s and 1970s were shocking to the general public, even as they battled sexism within their own movements, because they personified a militance more often associated with men. And 1990s rock stars such as Sinéad O’Connor, Alanis Morissette and Courtney Love thrilled their female fans with displays of defiance, messiness, desire and rage that were a vital counterpoint to the gender ideals advanced by the polished pop stars of the era.
So, where are the women shocking society by gleefully, glamorously violating expectations now?
“Cruella” is a fascinating movie, not because it’s any good, but because it demonstrates how thoroughly female wildness can be assimilated by the powers that be.
The young Cruella is ostensibly supposed to be a fashion rebel, but the most striking thing about her provocations is how little they actually provoke. With the exception of a snooty department store manager who’s uninterested in her ideas, Cruella’s innovations are immediately, and universally, acclaimed. After she drunkenly makes over a store window display along punkish lines, she’s hired by the Baroness, Britain’s top fashion designer, who immediately starts ripping off Cruella’s ideas. When Cruella decides to upstage her boss with a series of party-crashings, the press embraces her.
Sure, the police show up when Cruella holds an unpermitted fashion show in the Regent’s Park. But their presence is a response to a momentary disturbance rather than a genuine threat to the established order. The established order is too busy adopting and monetizing Cruella’s talent to be worried.
In an odd way, “Cruella” and the career of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) have a lot in common.
Like Cruella’s party-crashing, Greene routinely violates the basic tenets of manners, much less the higher standard of conduct one might imagine public officials aspire to. But much of Greene’s behavior is disturbing less because she challenges norms than because she embodies a troubling new set of them.
Yelling at someone through their office mail slot, as Greene notoriously did to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), isn’t a brazen reclamation of public space for women. It’s just the act of a rude obsessive — and yet, intense personal animus has become a key driving force in some sectors of contemporary conservative politics. Comparing mask mandates to the horrors of the Holocaust, as has been Greene’s wont, is undeniably disgusting — and totally in keeping with the sentiment in her movement that even the smallest accommodation of others is an unconscionable attack on personal liberty.
The only thing Greene’s behavior says about women is that they’re just as capable of being crude and cruel as Donald Trump, the man who took this style of politics national.
Of course, bad female behavior is hardly limited to one political party. The left has seen an odd string of scandals involving women committing racial or ethnic fraud, from Rachel Dolezal, the former NAACP official who claimed that she could self-identify as Black, to academic Jessica Krug, who admitted masquerading as Black and Latina.
Greene is responding to the most degraded part of the Republican Party; Dolezal and Krug to a warped desire to claim the credibility that comes with identifying as non-White; “Cruella” to the demands of Disney. However different they may be, all three show how far the standards of female badness have fallen.
Sure, these very different baddies are making a lesser, if still valuable, contribution to tearing down the myth that womanhood confers a kind of inherent goodness. But given all the rigid gender roles that still remain, it would be glorious to have some villainesses whose transgressions suggest a genuinely new way for women to be.
Read more: