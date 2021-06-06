How far do things have to go before GOP leaders join a brave few in their party in insisting that enough is enough? We’ve already had a violent assault on the Capitol, yet only 35 GOP House members and six senators were willing to support a bipartisan investigation into the events of Jan. 6. Silence or, at best, mumbled words of dissent leave the conspiracists, the advocates of violence and the believers in Trump’s nonsense unchallenged.