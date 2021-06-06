Deese managed to keep a straight face. “The president identified and recognized before coming into office that there would be no economic recovery if there wasn’t a viable vaccination strategy,” he explained. “We’re seeing the progress in the vaccination strategy help to drive economic gains [and help] to make it possible for more people to feel comfortable and capable to go back to work. And we anticipate that as we continue to succeed on that front, we continue to make investments in things like school opening and child care, and otherwise, we’re going to be able to sustain this progress going forward.”