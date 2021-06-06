Perhaps, if there is an upside to Ortiz’s controversies, his exit is a sign that we are all moving on. Many of us want to party this summer — witness the thousands who arrived for Lopez’s birthday bash last month, and the copycat gatherings it inspired in other places. Then again, Ortiz is on social media, raging about the “corruption” of Huntington Beach’s government and seemingly promising a return. “Don’t worry. My time is bad now but I’ll rise again,” he posted Thursday. Here’s hoping his next kickback doesn’t involve politics.