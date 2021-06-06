What you need to know about the war in Afghanistan

Latest: The United States will withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that first drew the United States into its longest war

The Biden administration is also making an aggressive push for peace that has splintered Afghanistan’s already fragile government and has brought the Taliban to a crossroads

