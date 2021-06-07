That appears to be Biden’s approach, as Mohammed bin Salman has seemingly fallen into line, reportedly signaling his willingness to seek an end to the war in Yemen and a reduction in tensions with Iran. The administration pushed for both and made clear the crown prince’s thuggery would no longer be tolerated. But by doing that in private, Biden wasted an opportunity early in his presidency to stand up for free expression. Sadly, there seems to be no shortage of governments ready to test the president’s resolve.