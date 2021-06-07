Indeed, May 2021 was a deeply disturbing month in the ongoing global war on press freedom.
“If you look at the data we maintain, especially on journalists in prison around the world, there’s a consensus in the advocacy and research communities that press freedom is at a historic low point,” Joel Simon, executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, told me. “And what we’re seeing in the first months of the Biden administration is alarming.”
While the Trump era may be over, attacks on journalists in far-flung corners of the world are a frightening reminder that the former president’s record of inciting harm against reporters is an indelible part of his legacy — one that will have residual effects for generations if President Biden doesn’t act.
Through inflammatory rhetoric and by publicly attempting to discredit journalists, Donald Trump abdicated from the president’s traditional role as the world’s most important defender of the press. And by doing nothing to hold governments that committed audacious acts to account, Trump gave the green light to the continuation of such behavior. Biden mustn’t repeat that passivity.
His top advisers, for their part, are saying the right things.
“Independent media are an essential pillar supporting the rule of law and a vital component of a democratic society,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a May 23 statement. “The United States once again condemns the [Lukashenko] regime’s ongoing harassment and arbitrary detention of journalists.”
But those words must be reinforced with credible action to hold to account Lukashenko and others like him, who use their power to abuse journalists and do so with increasing shamelessness.
We already know what happens when the United States turns a blind eye. The murder of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi by agents of the Saudi regime continues to be the most glaring example of how critical U.S. leadership — or a lack of it — is concerning matters of journalists’ safety.
“You can trace it back to the U.S. response to the Khashoggi murder. That was the most proximate and brazen state-sponsored attack on a journalist and there was a real lack of consequences for that crime,” Simon told me.
Trump declined to hold Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to account, justifying his inaction by citing how much business we do with the oil-rich Arab kingdom. He should have instead used the economic leverage that comes with our long-standing relationship to pressure Saudi Arabia into disciplining a budding tyrant.
That appears to be Biden’s approach, as Mohammed bin Salman has seemingly fallen into line, reportedly signaling his willingness to seek an end to the war in Yemen and a reduction in tensions with Iran. The administration pushed for both and made clear the crown prince’s thuggery would no longer be tolerated. But by doing that in private, Biden wasted an opportunity early in his presidency to stand up for free expression. Sadly, there seems to be no shortage of governments ready to test the president’s resolve.
Addressing Lukashenko’s audacious move would be a good start. His lawless grounding of an international airliner to abduct a critic cannot be allowed to go unpunished, or it will happen in other parts of the world. The arrests of dozens and detentions of journalists in Myanmar — including Danny Fenster, the American managing editor of Frontier Myanmar — could be another area for immediate action. Or the detention of Jeffrey Moyo, a New York Times freelancer, currently being held on murky charges in Zimbabwe.
Personalized sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act, which would punish officials for their human rights abuses anywhere in the world, are a tool Biden should use, especially against regimes that have gotten comfortable flouting international law in their quest to stamp out dissent. Yet this approach will only work if all press freedom violators — friend or foe — are held to account.
“You have to rebuild the credibility,” Simon said.
Among suggestions Simon has made to the Biden administration are a high-level speech addressing the threats to journalists and the establishment of a special presidential envoy for press freedom. Some argue that there are already too many presidential envoys, and I tend to agree. But the global struggle to protect free press is a crucial enough to deserve a dedicated public official.
“If press freedom is a principle you aspire to, then you have to apply a consistent standard,” Simon told me. “I envision the envoy being prominent and highly independent, and someone who might create some headaches for the administration because they’re outspoken.”
Trump earned a deplorable record of defaming the press and eroding its safety in the process. Biden should seize the opportunity to reverse that damage and reclaim the U.S. president’s position as the moral authority on one of our most precious ideals.
