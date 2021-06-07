Speaking at the convention, the farmer said: “Mr. President, I am a plain man and get my living by the plough. I am not used to speaking in public, but I beg your leave to say a few words to my brother plough-joggers in this house.” He then explained that it was a document that one did not need a lawyer to understand. “I got a copy of it and read it over and over … I did not go to any lawyer to ask his opinion. We have no lawyers in our town, and we do well enough without. I formed my own opinion and was pleased with this Constitution.”